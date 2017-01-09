ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday test fired what the military said its first submarine launched cruise missile.

According to a brief statement posted on Twitter by military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, Babaur-3 Cruise Missile has the range of 450 kilometers.

Ghafoor posted a video of the missile launch on Twitter with a message that Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of the Air Staff have congratulated the nation and the team involved in the test on the land mark achievement.

#Pakistan successfully test fired first Submarine launched Cruise Missile Babur-3. Rg 450 Km. #COAS congrats Nation and the team involved. pic.twitter.com/YRNei5oF65 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 9, 2017

CJCSC Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff also congratulate Nation and the team on land mark achievement. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 9, 2017

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also congratulated nation on successful test fire of Babur-3.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulate Nation and the team on successful test fire of Babur-3. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 9, 2017

