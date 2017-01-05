-
Three killed, three injured in firing at various parts of KarachiBy Web DeskJanuary 05, 2017Latest : National
KARACHI: Three persons, including a police inspector, were killed in firing incidents at various parts of the city on Wednesday according to police.
A police sub-inspector Iqbal Mehmood was killed near Lal flats on Rashid Minhas road. Two other police officials and a civilian were also injured in the incident.
According to SSP Investigation, Iqbal, deputed at Ferozabad Police Station, was involved in investigation of different cases related to the anti-terrorism court.
The police inspector was riding a motorcycle when he was shot dead by some unknown persons driving a car, according to SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
In another incident, a citizen was killed at Jamshed Road near Pardah Park. SP Jamshed Town Tahir Noorani termed it as a target-killing incident.
One more firing incident occurred in Korangi Industrial Area where a person was killed. He was later identified as Rizwan.
SSP Nauman Siddiqui said that the police had arrested the killer and recovered weapons from him.