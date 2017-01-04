ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: Turkish police have recovered six Pakistani citizens abducted for ransom and arrested four of their captors, sources said Wednesday.

According to Turkish police sources, the Pakistani hostages were recovered from Usman Pasha area today (Wednesday).

Sources said Pakistanis were abducted by a Afghan-Turk gang for ransom.

The Turkish government has not yet officially confirmed release of Pakistani nationals.

The Pakistanis, hailing from Gujranwala and Wazirabad, were travelling to Europe on a Turkish vessel, when they were intercepted and abducted.

The kidnappers reportedly subjected the captives to inhuman torture and sent the footage of torture to the relatives of these people. The captors demanded a sum of Rs2 million each for the release of the abducted Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday said the government was aware of the media reports regarding kidnapping of Pakistanis on a Turkish vessel for ransom.

The spokesman in a statement said the diplomatic missions of Pakistan in Ankara and Istanbul had taken necessary measures to apprise the Turkish authorities, who were extending cooperation.

“We are in touch with concerned quarters in Pakistan to gather further details in the matter with the view to address the issue,” he said.

0



0







Six Pakistani citizens kidnapped in Turkey freed: sources was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176734-Six-Pakistani-citizens-kidnapped-in-Turkey-freed-sources/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Six Pakistani citizens kidnapped in Turkey freed: sources" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176734-Six-Pakistani-citizens-kidnapped-in-Turkey-freed-sources.