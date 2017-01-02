MAKKAH: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif was due to arrive in Makkah to perform Umrah on Monday, according to reports.

Gen Sharif, who passed the baton of command to General Bajwa on November 26, also visited Prophet Mosque.

He is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Shah Suleman.

Last week, reports claimed that Sharif is expected to be appointed defence advisor of Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of 39 Muslim countries to fight terrorism.

The Joint Command Centre, headquarters of the military alliance is located in Riyadh. The coalition was formed by the efforts of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef.

According to Saudi Arabia, the alliance is formed to fight Daesh and other militant outfits. At the time of its constitution, there were 34 countries in the alliance which has raised to 39.

The countries include Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Sudan, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and others.

There are also reports that Oman has also has joined the Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries.

The sultanate indicated its willingness to take part in the alliance in a letter to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the sources said.

