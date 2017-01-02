Print Story
Police arrest three terrorists of banned outfit in Karachi
KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested at least three terrorists and seized explosives from their custody during an action in Site area of the metropolis.
SSP West Nasir Aftab said in a joint action, launched by police and personnel of an intelligence agency, three terrorists affiliated to a banned outfit were apprehended.
Police recovered explosive material and detonators from the possession of the arrested terrorists, the police officer said.
SSP Nasir added that the militants were planning a major terror attack in the port city.