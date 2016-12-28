-
PM inaugurates 340 MW Chashma Nuclear Power Plant
December 28, 2016
MIANWALI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Chashma Nuclear Project – III, which would provide 340 MW electricity to the national grid.
It is a joint collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
This is the third project after successful operation of Chashma-I and Chashma-II projects. Chashma - IV is scheduled to be completed in 2017 and Karachi Nuclear Power Projects K-2 and K-3 will add a total of 8,800 MW electricity to the grid by 2030 as Mid-Term target for the PAEC.
To date, as many as 733 MW nuclear-energy-based electricity has been added to the national grid, PAEC Secretary Attiq Ahmed told the National Assembly’s Committee on Planning, Development and Reform in a briefing Tuesday.
All the nuclear power projects, including Chashma-III have been approved by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for Nuclear Safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreements.