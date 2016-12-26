ISLAMABAD: Gunmen on Monday tortured Geo New staff in broad day light in the country’s federal capital, in an attack highlighting the perils facing freedom of expression, media workers and journalists in Pakistan.

The gunmen riding a Land Cruiser with registration number EU-008 intercepted Geo’s Satellite Van on the entry point of E-11 sector.

According to preliminary reports, the gunmen dragged the driver out of the van and managed to flee after subjecting him to severe torture. The attackers also damaged glass windows and door of the van. The TV reported it has acquired CCTV footage of the attack.

Gunmen attacked a DSNG van of Geo News in Karachi, killing a satellite engineer and wounding the driver on September 08 last year.

Satellite technician Arshad Ali Jaffery, 45, and DSNG van driver Anees suffered wounds when three gunmen riding a motorcycle approached the stationary vehicle outside a department store in the Ferozeabad police remit and one of the attackers opened fire.

Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar was gunned down in Karachi's Liaquatabad area in 2011.

Senior anchorperson of Geo Television Hamid Mir was critically wounded in an armed attack on April 19, 2014 when armed men attacked him as he left Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

A series of attacks on Geo, Jang and The News vehicles followed the assault on Mir.

0



0







Gunmen torture Geo News staff in Islamabad was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174586-Gunmen-torture-Geo-News-staff-in-Islamabad/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gunmen torture Geo News staff in Islamabad" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174586-Gunmen-torture-Geo-News-staff-in-Islamabad.