NEW DELHI: India's Nirbhay nuclear capable cruise missile did not test successfully this Wednesday, making it the fourth time the missile has failed to test according to expectations.

Since March 2013, this has been the fourth test of the subsonic missile's test. All of the tests have more or less, failed. The missile had to be destroyed in mid-air after it deviated from its original course of the Bay of Bengal. The crusie missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range at Balasore off the Odisha coast at around noon.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, an agency charged with conducting research and development of weapons in India, has failed to impress when it comes to making cruise missiles. The very first test of the Nirbhay missile was a complete failure while the second was dubbed a partial success. However, the third and fourth tests have failed completely.

The Nirbhay missile, which would have the capability to identify first and then hit its intended target, was supposed to be a response with regard to Pakistan's Babur LACM. The missile has the ability to fly at a speed of 0.6-0.7 Mach and carry a 300kg warhead.

