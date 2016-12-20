KARACHI: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday called for Abbottabad Commission report to be made public, a day after Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal who headed the inquiry commission to probe US raid in Pakistan that killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Ladin made the similar demand.

The attack by US forces was carried out in Abbottabad, a garrison town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when Khursheed Shah's Pakistan People's Party was ruling the country in 2011.

He said the report was not made public due to security concerns during last tenure of his party's government.

