Canada sees zero economic growth in August, with September GDP expected to shrink

Canada's economy recorded almost no growth in August, marking the second consecutive month of stagnation, according to new figures from Statistics Canada.

The agency said real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially unchanged during the month.

Weakness in wholesale trade and public administration weighed on economic activity, even as retail trade recovered from a decline in July.

Wholesale trade fell by 1.4 percent in August, with most parts of the sector reporting lower activity.

Public administration also contracted as work connected to preparations for the 2026 census began winding down.

However, some industries showed signs of improvement like manufacturing output which increased in five of the previous seven months, while stronger railway activity helped boost transportation and warehousing.

Retail trade also rebounded in August, more than making up for the previous month's losses. Those gains were not enough to produce overall economic growth.

The outlook for September remains weak as Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP declined by 0.1 percent, reflecting lower activity in manufacturing, mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.