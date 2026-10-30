Jupiter Lend suspends withdrawals after Binance hack and market volatility

On Friday, Jupiter Lend said that a liquidity crunch was delaying redemptions on its Solana-based lending platform while insisting it has no ties to Binance.

According to reports, a Jupiter API snapshot was retrieved at 7:14 a.m. ET showed 418.5 million USDC in Earn deposit claims with a total immediately withdrawable balance of just 3.35 USDC.

The verified Jupiter Earn account posted on X, “Market conditions will cause users to deposit or repay their loans. As they do so, withdrawals will be able to proceed again.”

Recent comments came after Binance estimated the cyber intrusion at around $6.3 billion; however the platform stated that its payouts are still suspended while incoming transfers continue as usual.

Jupiter Lend developed with Fluid unlocks Earn deposits to power its Borrow and Multiply lending features. Its capital deployed in active loans faces potential redemption delays during market panics or mass liquidations as flexible withdrawal limits are enforced.

The mechanism means a pool can face liquidity restrictions without holding funds at Binance. The liquidity data fails to show loan impairment or borrowers’ direct exposure to the exchange.

On the contrary, other Earn pools maintained residual liquid assets during the same reporting period. Nonetheless, Jupiter’s statistics documentation defines the withdrawable amount as the lesser of the accessible funds, which is neither identical to total deposits nor a metric indicating the percentage of pool assets that has been utilized.