OpenAI delays public launch of GPT-5.6 amid US government vetting

OpenAI has reportedly agreed to a phased, limited rollout of its upcoming model, GPT-5.6, following requests from the US federal government.

Sam Altman's company said on Friday it was delaying a full public launch of GPT‑5.6 at the U.S. government's request limiting the AI model's initial access to a small group of vetted partners whose details were shared with the ‌authorities.

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The decision underscores growing concern in Washington over the national security risks posed by powerful AI systems, with policymakers pressing companies to put guardrails around them.

It comes as OpenAI complies with security requests as the Trump administration formalizes its framework for frontier AI safety.

By securing early access to frontier models, U.S. officials are aiming to identify threats ranging from cyberattacks to military misuse before the tools are widely deployed.

OpenAI said in a blog post that the limited release was a temporary step as it works with Washington on a broader framework for future launches. The ChatGPT maker presented its plans and the models' capabilities to the government prior to the launch, it added.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month establishing a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer "covered frontier models" to the U.S. government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners.

"We are taking this short-term step ‌because we believe it is the strongest path to broader availability in the coming weeks, while we work with the Administration to develop the cyber Executive Order framework and a repeatable process for future model releases," OpenAI said.

The company said it would continue rigorous testing and close coordination with its partners as it prepares for a wider release, but cautioned that this level of government access and oversight should not become a permanent standard while it did not disclose the names of its partners.

OpenAI, however, expressed concern that such a process would restrict access to advanced AI tools for users including developers, businesses, cybersecurity professionals and international partners who could benefit from them.

At the center of the new lineup is GPT‑5.6 Sol, the company's most advanced model yet, alongside mid-tier Terra and lower-cost Luna.

As reported, OpenAI will release its new model to a limited group of users first after the U.S. government requested additional security assessments.