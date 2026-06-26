'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso breaks silence on missing show's anniversary reunion

Mitchel Musso just shared the reason why he did not attend the reunion of Hannah Montana.

For those unaware, the 34-year-old American actor and singer portrayed Oliver Oken, the best friend of Hannah Montana (played by Miley Cyrus) and Lilly Truscott (played by Emily Osment), in the Disney Channel series.

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Notably, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24, 2026, marked the absence of Musso. In the reunion show, Cyrus preformed some of the songs from the show.

During the recent episode of Joe Vulpis Podcast, the Monster House star stated that he “wanted” all the cast members to play their respective roles in the special show but it "wasn't presented that way," which prompted him to step out of it.

When he was asked about his favourite role in the show and which role he would pick to play, he replied, "Probably Hannah with everybody. I wanted it to be like that, too, for the 20th anniversary."

The Pair of Kings actor shared, "The kid in me was banking on it, like, I can't wait for us to all be on set again and it just didn't work out that way. Do something other than what was done ... Set's still there."

"They just did it differently and it and it is what it is. But ... it wasn't the right thing and I was busy doing something that was more important, right? But it would have been way more important if it would have just been an episode, or a movie, or a whatever. Of course, that would have been more important,” Mitchel Musso said.