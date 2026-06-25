Hugh Jackman helped lighten mood on intense 'Death of Robin Hood' set
Hugh Jackman receives praise from 'Death of Robin Hood' co-star Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer has opened up about working with Hugh Jackman on The Death of Robin Hood.
In an interview with People Magazine, the actress revealed that the Wolverine star brought warmth and lightness to an intense filming environment.
Reflecting on Jackman's presence on the set, Comer said, "I mean, what you see is what you get with him. He cares about the work, like myself."
"That's first and foremost the most important thing. Then he wants people to feel comfortable and at home, and he also wants to have a good time and have a laugh. There's a lot of humility there, which I feel is really important,," she added.
Comer noted that film sets can sometimes become overly serious, particularly during shoots where time is tight and the pressure is high. "I think sometimes people can take themselves a bit too seriously, especially within this industry."
"So it's nice to have that levity in what can be quite an intense working environment when you're maybe shooting for six weeks and time is of the essence. So he's amazing," she added of Jackman.
The Death of Robin Hood stars Hugh Jackman as an older version of the legendary outlaw. Meanwhile, Jodie Comer plays Sister Brigid, who cares for Robin after he is badly injured. Furthermore, the movie also stars Bill Skarsgard, Murray Barlett and Noah Jupe.
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