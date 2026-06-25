Jason Kelce opens up about 'big moment' as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding nears

Jason Kelce has broken his silence ahead of the upcoming wedding of his younger brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star, 38, spoke about the couple while attending his Team 62 Fundraiser in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on June 24. “Obviously very excited, very excited for my brother,” Jason told reporters of Travis, 36.

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“I’m very happy for both of them and looking forward to celebrating with them.” He added that it has been a good year for both Travis and Taylor.

Jason is not the only member of the Kelce family who has responded to questions about the highly-anticipated wedding.

Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, also spoke warmly about the singer while attending the charity event.

“I am super excited,” Ed said, describing Taylor, 36, as “a sweetheart” and “the girl next door.”

The wedding excitement comes after Travis spent several days celebrating with friends during what appeared to be bachelor party celebrations in California, which ranged from a number of events, including a Chris Lake concert, a NASCAR race, and a golf outing with friends and family members.







