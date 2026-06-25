Apple raises Mac, iPad prices as memory costs surge

Apple has officially confirmed major price increases across its Mac and iPad lineups, effective today, June 25, 2026.

The MacBook company attributes these hikes to an unprecedented surge in memory and storage component costs, driven by the intense demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) data center sector.

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The increase shows even the world's most valuable consumer electronics company with supply chain relationships that are the envy of the industry is not immune to a memory price surge that has dulled the outlook for smartphone and PC sales.

Memory makers such as Micron have in recent months prioritized orders from AI chipmakers like Nvidia, helping them earn record profit but leaving little supply for electronics makers that have been forced to increase prices.

"We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," Apple said in a statement. "We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac."

New updated prices:

According to updated prices on its website, Apple hiked the price of MacBook Air with 512 gigabytes of storage to $1,299 from $1,099, while the MacBook Pro with 1 terabyte of storage rose to $1,999 from $1,699.

The price of iPad Air with 128 gigabytes of storage rose from $599 to $749, among other changes.

Apple also raised prices for both versions of its HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV set-top box. Shares of the company were down 2.8% in early trading.

Apple said in April existing inventories had helped it keep its gross margins above Wall Street expectations but that rising memory costs would start to catch up by the end of this month, with profitability expected to fall slightly.

CEO Tim Cook mentioned earlier that higher memory costs are expected ahead which will result in massive price hikes.