Fortnite officially unveils Olivia Rodrigo skin after fans slam early reveal

Olivia Rodrigo and Fortnite have finally confirmed their collaboration, with fans still holding the same disapproval that came with initial images.

The 23-year-old singer and Fortnite announced the collaboration through a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

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The teaser, heavily inspired by Rodrigo's recently released third album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, shows an animated version of the singer enjoying a swing in a garden while wearing a pink dress similar to the one featured in the album's artwork.

She then falls, gets up and discovers a dollhouse, inside which another Olivia-inspired character is seen lying on a bed listening to music before getting up, putting on her black gloves and setting fire to the dollhouse before leaving.

The caption read, "I think we might go really nice together. Olivia Rodrigo officially joins Fortnite tonight!"

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with intrigue.

"the way I'm gonna be downloading fortnite just for Olivia," one person wrote.

"My poor wallet (i'm getting her either way)," another joked.

However, others were less impressed by the character design.

"i love her but this skin is horrible omg," one fan commented.

"She doesn't look like her if you know what I mean," another added.

Meanwhile, another name kept appearing throughout the comments: Conan Gray.

Fans repeatedly joked that Gray, one of Rodrigo's closest friends, would be jealous of the collaboration.

"I know Conan is mad somewhere," one user wrote.

"Somebody go check on Conan," another commented.

The jokes stem from the pair's well-known friendship, which has become a fan-favourite part of both artists' online presence over the years.

On the other hand, Fortnite's announcement comes after images of the alleged skin started making rounds online earlier this week.

Rumours of the Fortnite crossover had been building for weeks after players spotted in-game clues linked to Rodrigo's new album, including a pink swing and a knife in a tree that matched imagery from the record's artwork.

Fortnite has previously partnered with major music stars including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Laufey.