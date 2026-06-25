Priyanka Chopra compares her Hollywood career to Bollywood success: 'I haven't done as much'

Priyanka Chopra compares her Hollywood career to Bollywood success

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, admitting that she has "not done much" in English-language films.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress said, “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres."

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"Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much," she accepted.

She further said, "My next reinvention is figuring out how, in (my) English-language work, I can bring that kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India.”

At the event, the Fashion actress also spoke about how streaming services have made it easier for more non-English-language projects to reach international audiences.

“My mom loves Korean dramas. She would never have had access to those if it wasn’t for both of those factors," she said.

“Or she’ll watch an Iranian movie. Or look at Squid Game when it became the phenomenon that it did, or Parasite when it won best picture," added Priyanka.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film, Varanasi.