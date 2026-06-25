Priyanka Chopra compares her Hollywood career to Bollywood success: 'I haven't done as much'
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, admitting that she has "not done much" in English-language films.
Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress said, “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres."
"Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much," she accepted.
She further said, "My next reinvention is figuring out how, in (my) English-language work, I can bring that kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India.”
At the event, the Fashion actress also spoke about how streaming services have made it easier for more non-English-language projects to reach international audiences.
“My mom loves Korean dramas. She would never have had access to those if it wasn’t for both of those factors," she said.
“Or she’ll watch an Iranian movie. Or look at Squid Game when it became the phenomenon that it did, or Parasite when it won best picture," added Priyanka.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film, Varanasi.
-
Amal Clooney breaks silence on biggest sacrifice she made for George Clooney
-
Bunnie XO makes a dark joke about marriage to Jelly Roll
-
Gracie Abrams reveals why she won't 'hide' Paul Mescal romance
-
Tom Sandoval files for restraining order after ex Victoria Robinson got arrested for assault
-
What Harry Styles' mom really thinks of singer's new girlfriend Zoe Kravitz
-
Will Smith beams with pride over son Jaden's major career milestone: 'Proud dad'
-
Chris Evert gives sad news after battling cancer twice
-
Gracie Abrams owns 'big fat sorry' to mom Katie McGrath?