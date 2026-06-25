King Charles 'genuinely eager' to spend time with Archie, Lilibet: 'Opportunities so limited'

Prince William remains focused on “protecting the institution and the people closest to him."

King Charles is said to be ‘genuinely eager’ to spend time with his California-based royal grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed saying ‘opportunities so limited.’

This has been claimed by royal expert Kinsey Schofield while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

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The expert said, "I suspect the king is genuinely eager to spend time with Archie and Lili because opportunities have been so limited."

Kinsey further said, "I am also sympathetic to the king's cancer diagnosis. Grandchildren tend to soften even the most complicated family disputes. Charles wants peace with his son.

“Whether he wants a full restoration of trust is another question. Trust and reconciliation are not the same thing. Harry's book 'Spare' was especially venomous toward the family and caused a lot of hurt."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said, "Charles is a very kind, family-oriented man who wants to see his grandchildren and presumably play a role in their lives.

"He also wants to create a culture where Meghan feels comfortable to return. [But] we are told William is furious about all of this."

Schofield agreed and said, "Prince William and King Charles appear to be approaching the situation from different perspectives..

King Charles thinks like a ‘father and grandfather’, she said and added, “William thinks like the future king.”

The monarch may be willing to reopen family conversations, while William remains focused on “protecting the institution and the people closest to him."