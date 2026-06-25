Reese Witherspoon makes romance public with new beau

Reese Witherspoon looked all smitten as she made her first public appearance with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann.

​On Tuesday night, the Legally Blonde actress stepped out with her ultra-private beau to celebrate the prequel series of her iconic 2001 movie, Elle, during its New York City premiere.

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​For the occasion, the Oscar winning actress dressed accordingly as she donned a pink off-shoulder pencil dress with a big pink appliqué around her shoulders. The pink color is apparently a nod to her famous character, Elle Woods.

​Oliver, on the other hand, sported a dark blue three-piece suit paired with a white undershirt. To match Reese's attire, he donned a matching pink tie.

​During the event, the lovebirds seemed relaxed and chilled as they posed for pictures together while holding each other's hands.

​Reese's son, Deacon Phillippe, also joined her during the red carpet ceremony of Elle.

​He looked a striking copy of his mother as he sported a tailored black suit, and wore matching ties with his mother's dress.

​It is pertinent to mention that Reese shares son Deacon and 26-year-old daughter Ava with ex husband Ryan Phillippe. The pair remained married for four years before parting ways in 2006.

​Reese also married Hollywood agent Jim Toth in 2011. With Jim, Reese also welcomed son Tennessee in September 2012.

​However, the pair announced their separation in March 2023.

​Reese and Oliver have been romantically linked for two years. The pair was first spotted together grabbing dinner at the West Village classic L'Artusi in 2024.