Reese Witherspoon makes romance public with new beau
Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann have been romantically linked for nearly two years.
Reese Witherspoon looked all smitten as she made her first public appearance with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann.
On Tuesday night, the Legally Blonde actress stepped out with her ultra-private beau to celebrate the prequel series of her iconic 2001 movie, Elle, during its New York City premiere.
For the occasion, the Oscar winning actress dressed accordingly as she donned a pink off-shoulder pencil dress with a big pink appliqué around her shoulders. The pink color is apparently a nod to her famous character, Elle Woods.
Oliver, on the other hand, sported a dark blue three-piece suit paired with a white undershirt. To match Reese's attire, he donned a matching pink tie.
During the event, the lovebirds seemed relaxed and chilled as they posed for pictures together while holding each other's hands.
Reese's son, Deacon Phillippe, also joined her during the red carpet ceremony of Elle.
He looked a striking copy of his mother as he sported a tailored black suit, and wore matching ties with his mother's dress.
It is pertinent to mention that Reese shares son Deacon and 26-year-old daughter Ava with ex husband Ryan Phillippe. The pair remained married for four years before parting ways in 2006.
Reese also married Hollywood agent Jim Toth in 2011. With Jim, Reese also welcomed son Tennessee in September 2012.
However, the pair announced their separation in March 2023.
Reese and Oliver have been romantically linked for two years. The pair was first spotted together grabbing dinner at the West Village classic L'Artusi in 2024.
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