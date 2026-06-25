Why Paris is hotter than some of the world’s hottest places: Europe’s heatwave explained

A sweltering heatwave has gripped many areas of Europe, triggering the highest-level red alerts in parts of the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy.

Authorities have cautioned residents of health risks, wildfires and travel disruptions, while officials have taken immediate actions including a localised alcohol ban in parts of France already on red alert.

Why it is hot in Europe

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A heat dome is primarily known as a high-pressure system that has trapped hot air over Western Europe,dispelling clouds, weak winds, and prolonged sunshine. It has been observed that hot air moving north from North Africa has made the temperatures more severe.

According to Copernicus data, the most affected areas include western affected areas including western France, England and Wales, where daily temperatures have soared by more than 12C above the 1991-2020 baseline.Scientists have confirmed that the early-season heatwave is part of rising global temperatures. Earlier, French authorities reported that around 20 people have drowned while swimming in unmonitored spaces to seek relief from a scorching heatwave sweeping across larger parts of Europe.

Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent with temperatures rising by approximately 0.56C every decade since the mid-1990s. It is crucial to note that air temperatures alone do not clearly reflect how hot it feels to your body. So, the forecaster's report showed a “feels-like” temperature which adjusts the air temperature based on various factors such as humidity, sun exposure, and wind strength.