Ferrari marketing chief steps down after controversial EV launch

Ferrari has officially replaced its chief marketing officer, a 16 years veteran of the company just weeks after facing intense backlash over the launch of the Luce, the first ever luxury automaker’s first electric vehicle.

The firm revealed this week that Enrico Galliera would step down from his role of chief marketing and commercial officer.

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Notably, former BMW Italy head Massimiliano Di Silvestre in July will be performing the new role. The Luce was publicly condemned when it was introduced in May.

At that time, Ferrari made no mention of the launch in its official statement about Galliera’s departure. Instead, Chief executive Benedetto Vigna clarified that Galliera had played a crucial role in elevating the company’s growth and in strengthening the Ferrari brand globally.

Galliera's primary role was to foster relationships with elite clients and manage who was permitted to purchase the luxury car automaker’s highly coveted models.

Vigma said in the statement: “He has the gratitude of the entire Ferrari team and my personal best wishes for the future.”

Ferrari’s first production hybrid hypercar, LaFerrari, which uses a petrol engine and an electric motor was launched in 2013.

The company’s second-quarter results due on July 30, will provide the initial suggestion of whether the controversy has translated into commercial resistance, or the Luce will follow the path of the Purosangue SUV, which initially faced intense skepticism before selling out immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the broader luxury EV market has not been kind to pioneers, Lamborghini cancelled its planned electric vehicle due to the insufficient demand, and Bentley has delayed its first EV repeatedly.

In addition, both Porsche’s Taycan and Lucid’s Air have struggled with sales volumes, Ferrais’s own stock tumbled by 8% the day after the Luce was unveiled.