Meghan Markle’s two-word prayer on Diana’s grave laid bare as UK visit nears

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to bring their family to the UK next month, where they may make a poignant visit to his mother Princess Diana’s burial site.

Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are believed to be accompanying their parents on a trip to Harry's home country in the coming weeks, as the Duke of Sussex supports the one-year countdown events to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Advertisement

The visit would mark the first time Meghan, 44, and the children have returned to the UK since 2022.

Althorp House, Princess Diana's family's estate and where she is buried, is closed to visitors on July 10 and 11, prompting speculation that Prince Harry and his family could visit or even stay there.

The Duke of Sussex has previously stayed at Althorp, which is owned by Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, during visits to the UK, including in August 2024 when he returned for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

Diana, who died at age 36 following a 1997 Paris car crash, was laid to rest at the Spencer family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England.

She is buried on an island at the center of the ornamental lake known as The Round Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden, and her gravesite is off-limits to the public.

While it's not believed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have ever visited their late grandmother's burial site, Prince Harry recalled bringing Meghan there in his memoir, Spare.

Recalling the visit in 2022, Prince Harry wrote that after his uncle gave them a “little shove" through some mud, they rowed out on a boat to the island.

"No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary,” Prince Harry wrote. “And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum."

“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity," he further penned. "Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."

"I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for,” Prince Harry added.

“Clarity, she said. And guidance."

While it's unclear where Prince Harry, Meghan and their children would stay during a potential UK visit next month, PEOPLE understands that King Charles, Prince Harry’s father, offered his son and his family accommodation on a royal estate.