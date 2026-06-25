Why Millie Bobby Brown went into depression after 'Stranger Things' ended

Millie Bobby Brown has confessed that she tried to “mend” relationships with her Stranger Things co-stars after the Netflix series ended last year.

The 22-year-old actress recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she addressed the post-finale dynamic with her castmates.

Advertisement

During the interview, Millie shared that she went into “a little bit of a slight, slight depression” after the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 premiered on the streaming platform on New Year’s Eve.

“It was very hard for me,” she said. “I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person.”

The British actress then shared that she devoted January to reconnecting with the sci-fi series' co-stars.

“They probably thought I was crazy,” said Millie. “I was like, ‘We’re still friends, right? Like, you’re not gonna stop talking to me anymore?’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I ever upset you,’ and was just trying to mend anything. "

"‘It’s been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You’re my sibling.’ And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me," she added.

Millie noted that she began filming for Stranger Things when she was only 10 years old.

"I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family," she said.

“I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything," added Millie.