Housekeeper weeps on stand as she recounts Chris Brown's dog attack

The housekeeper attacked by a security dog at Chris Brown's Los Angeles mansion wept on the witness stand as she described the mauling.

She claimed the attack, which happened nearly five years ago, left her with severe injuries to her arm and face, extensive and painful scarring, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advertisement

"I will never be the same again," Maria Avila, the housekeeper, told jurors in a California courtroom.

She testified that surgeons harvested so much skin from her abdomen to graft onto her arm, she was unable to bend at the waist during her lengthy recovery.

The lacerations to her face required dozens of sutures, and she had to spend five days in the hospital alone because pandemic restrictions barred visitors, she recalled.

Avila also testified that the attack had robbed her of her physical confidence, her livelihood, and her sense of safety.

She said she is now afraid of all dogs, and that nerve damage and chronic sensitivity on her left side make it difficult to sleep and perform routine daily tasks.

Brown recalled the dog mauling from his point of view during his own testimony last week, acknowledging that there had been "a lot of blood."

He said he left the scene after his security guard summoned paramedics and said he had wanted to avoid a media "circus."

The Under The Influence singer admitted he never touched Avila, offered her water, nor provided any comfort while she lay injured. "I'm in shock," he explained.

Chris Brown and his lawyers have acknowledged she deserves damages for the incident and said the dispute now comes down to a "difference of opinion" over how much she is owed.



