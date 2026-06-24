Why airlines are still being told to avoid Iran’s airspace despite the new framework deal

The EU aviation safety agency EASA reportedly said that airlines should continue to bypass the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, and remain vigilant across the territory, despite the new framework deal between Washington and Tehran, warning that ceasefire violations remain possible.

The EASA clarified that it is extending its airspace restriction warning for the region until July 1.

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Meanwhile, the agency said that airspace restrictions remain in place in the wake of the short-term violations of the US-Iran ceasefire, especially over the Strait of Hormuz and its neighboring airspace.

As reported by the Reuters, the agency also flagged the volatile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, warning that potential military activity continues to threaten Lebanese airspace.

The framework deal between US and Iran hasn't altered airspace disruption; the threats of misidentification, air-defense activity, and volatile military flares especially around the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

Notably, airspace over neighboring Gulf states remains under an impending threat. The EU further stated that all operators must be vigilant of potential risks within the airspaces of UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.