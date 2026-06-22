Elon Musk’s SpaceX sees high volatility in first public week

SpaceX's record initial public offering IPO sparked a massive trading frenzy.The intense first week of SpaceX as a public company, which has been characterized by record-breaking highs followed by major market volatility Shares soared nearly 40% from the $135 IPO price to push its valuation above $2.4 trillion.

The wild ride is fueling intense market debate over the company's fundamentals versus its sky-high future expectations

Week 1 Market Performance post IPO

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Trading began at $150 per share, quickly jumping to a high of $176.52 before closing out its first day up 19% at $160.95.

The stock saw unprecedented activity, recording over $10 billion in trading volume as a flood of retail investors and options traders rushed in.

The high demand and speculative nature of SpaceX's business led to significant volatility. By the end of its first full week, the stock experienced a mild pullback, dipping roughly 9% in a single day after hitting record highs

Future projections and trading boom:

The frenzy led competing fund firms to rush 11 leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to market within days.

Musk fueled the hype by posting on X that SpaceX could reach approximately $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, driven by its rockets and AI ventures

SpaceX's record-breaking IPO fueled a trading frenzy in its first week ‌as a public company, with its shares surging as retail investors and options traders rushed to bet on the Elon Musk-steered rockets-to-AI firm.

Its shares have jumped nearly 40% from its June 12 IPO price of $135, pushing its market value above $2 trillion as it briefly joined the ranks of the world's top five most valuable companies.

SpaceX's shares jumped 19% in their Nasdaq debut on June 12, when it raised more than $75 billion in a record offering. The share pop vaulted its valuation past the $2 trillion mark to make it the sixth-biggest U.S. company by market capitalization at one point, despite being currently unprofitable.

How Retail Traders Jumped In:

SpaceX allocated a record ‌20% of its IPO shares for retail investors. According to Vanda Research data, traders lapped up millions of dollars' worth of shares and made it one of the most heavily bought stocks last week.

The turnover in the rocket company's shares, or the approximate dollar value of the day's trades, was consistently highest among large U.S.-listed firms for the first few days.

At one point, it was more than 3.5 times that of Nvidia, which typically leads in terms of turnover.

Trading with a Bang

Trading in SpaceX options began on June 16 and it received high interest from investors, with trading volume surging to a record high and bullish activity dominating, underscoring strong demand as investors seek avenues for exposure to Musk's new ambitions.

On the day of the debut alone, net buying stood at $117.6 million - the largest retail net buying for any debut ever.

The launch was smoother than many observers expected, with trading kicking off late on Friday morning without the hiccups that had marred Facebook's debut in 2012.

SpaceX shares ended the day at $160.95 a share to bring its value to $2.1 trillion. The gain pushed SpaceX's market value past Broadcom, with Amazon in line at $2.6 trillion.

The trade capped off a lead-up fraught with anxiety over the Nasdaq exchange's ability to handle the launch, particularly after a recent swoon in technology shares raised concerns about stratospheric gains in AI-linked names.

Mega-listings from AI heavyweights Anthropic and OpenAI are waiting in the wings.

Markets weigh if the company can justify its multi-trillion-dollar valuation as it integrates its new AI acquisitions and prepares for its first public financial reports in November.