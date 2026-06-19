Lionel Messi slams media for 'irresponsible' behavior amid his dad's ongoing health

Lionel Messi recently gave an update regarding the health of his father, Jorge Messi, amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to ESPN, the acclaimed Argentine footballer shared a statement on behalf of his family on Thursday, June 18, revealing that Jorge is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an undisclosed illness.

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The statement read, Jorge “is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition.”

Referring to speculations regarding his disease, they added, "Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter.”

"The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge's condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true. At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion.”

They slammed the media for showing “irresponsible” behaviour that disturbed Jorge’s “health” and “peace of mind of those” around him.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated promptly by the family and through the appropriate channels,” the Messi family concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the statement from Messi’s family comes after Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in its opening game in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.