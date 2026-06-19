Mike Babcock cleared by NHL as Edmonton Oilers move closer to hiring him

The NHL has cleared veteran coach Mike Babcock to return to the league following a review into his brief tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, paving the way for a potential move to the Edmonton Oilers.

The league launched an investigation after reports emerged that the Oilers were considering Babcock for their head coaching vacancy.

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The review revisited concerns that led to his resignation from Columbus in September 2023 before he coached a game.

In a statement, the NHL said: "The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock's tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League."

The NHL Players' Association also responded, saying: "While we found the allegations of Mike Babcock's conduct as the Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach very concerning, the League has decided that there is no current basis on which to restrict his employment. Moving forward, we expect that Mr. Babcock will uphold the high standards required of NHL head coaches."

According to ESPN, the Edmonton Oilers intend to hire Babcock.

The 63-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and has previously coached the Anaheim Ducks, Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.