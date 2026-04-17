Teyana Taylor reacts to Jacob Elordi romance rumors after Coachella appearance: 'I had a blast'

Teyana Taylor reacts to Jacob Elordi romance rumors after Coachella: 'I had a blast'

Teyana Taylor is clearing the air on Jacob Elordi relationship rumors after they were seen together at Coachella.

The actress revealed that she and the Wuthering Heights star, who recently built a bond after they both were nominated for Oscars earlier this year, are only "award season BFF."

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The One Battle After Another star recently caught up with People at the Blue Book 2026 Gala in New York City on Thursday and shared a few insights into their newly formed friendship.

Gushing over her time spent at the musical festival, she revealed, "Oh my God, Coachella was amazing. I had a blast," She began I may be back for [weekend two], so let’s see."

When the outlet asked if she would hang out with Elordi at Coachella again next weekend, she responded with addressing their romance speculations, "You know what’s crazy? Y’all keep making this thing with me and Jacob. I keep telling everybody, 'That is like my mullet twin, okay?' Like, you know, it’s really, really okay to have friendships, right?"

"It’s like my award season BFF," she noted.

As per reports, last weekend, Elordi and Taylor were spotted together leaving Young Thug's set.

First-time Oscar nominees:

Both Elordi and Taylor were first time nominated at the 2026 Oscars. Taylor was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in One Battle After Another, while Elordi was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Frankenstein.