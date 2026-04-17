'Thor' star Natalie Portmann makes baby announcement one year after Benjamin Millepied divorce

Thor actress Natalie Portman is expecting her third baby with partner Tanguy Destable.

The 44-year-old actress, who is already mom to two kids, shared the happy news that she is pregnant, exclusively with Harper's Bazaar.

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Natalie gushingly told the outlet that she and her longtime partner, Tanguy are very excited."

Expressing her gratitude over the good news, she further noted, “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

This came one year after Natalie finalized her divorce from ex husband Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage. She also shares her two eldest kids, son Aleph who is 14 years old and daughter Amalia who is nine years old, with director-choreographer Benjamin.

Though Natalie has kept her kids mostly out of the spotlight.

Natalie's Relationship History with Partner Tanguy Destable:

The Black Swan star reportedly started dating Tanguy in March 2025 as per a report by a French outlet, Voici, before Tanguy confirmed his romance with People in the same month.

Natalie’s remark on motherhood journey:

The soon to be mom of three revealed to Interview Magazine in an interview that her kids are her “source of excitement.”

"My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are," she told Jenna Ortega during the interview. "Also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun."



