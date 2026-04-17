Photo: Adele following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga post creative sabbatical

Adele in reportedly eyeing a new throne after making her name in the music industry.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the Hello singer is looking to replicate the career trajectory of Lady Gaga, who successfully pivoted from pop icon to Oscar-nominated leading lady without losing her musical "mystique."

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"They believe they can replicate what Lady Gaga has managed to pull off in the last few years, transforming herself into a viable Hollywood leading lady while losing not one iota of the mystique that powers her recording and live performing career," tipped a source.

The insiders even suggested that Adele's cinematic ambitions are a strategic business decision coordinated with her partner, 45-year-old sports superagent Rich Paul.

"But Adele getting into movies in a big way isn't some noble artistic quest – it's a business decision," they added.

The shift into acting follows Adele's announcement that she was taking a temporary hiatus from music after her two-year Las Vegas residency concluded in November 2024.

"I don't have any plans for new music, at all," the songbird added.

"I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while." The Hello singer has lain low ever since.