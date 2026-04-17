Prince Harry dragged into another security battle

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is said to be "devastated" as he faces another security battle.

Currently on his four-day visit to Australia alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the son of King Charles is reportedly being dragged into another security row as "one drama after another" continues.

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The controversy was sparked after Australian MP David Limbrick backed people arguing the couple should reimburse police in full for any security provided, rather than relying on public funds.

While it was confirmed that additional resources will be deployed to ensure safe, no details have been released about costs or repayment arrangements.

Now, a source tells Radar Online, "Harry feels like this is just one drama after another when it comes to security," noting that the Duke is "frustrated, despairing and devastated."

"From his perspective, he's trying to carry out engagements and support causes, but every trip becomes overshadowed by arguments about protection and funding," the insider adds.

As per the sources Prince Harry thought the questions had been settled, yet they "keep resurfacing in different countries."

The security dispute echoes previous tensions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's international travel since they stepped back from the royal life.

However, the representatives for the Sussexes have emphasized their trip is privately funded and will highlight "the duke and duchess's continued commitment to supporting mental health, strengthening support for the armed forces community, and championing the power of connection and shared experience to drive positive change."