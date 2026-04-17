Novak Djokovic Injury: Fans heartbroken as Grand Slam Champ skips Madrid Open
Djokovic, who is struggling with a shoulder injury, wrote on X: “Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon.”
Novak Djokovic's fans heartbroken after has confirmed that he will be missing the Madrid Open due to his injury concerns.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion has only played two tournaments this year, the Australian Open and the Indiana Wells, which raised questions about his health ahead of the French Open, set to begin in Paris in about a month.
The Spanish tennis player is still working through the injury problems that forced him to miss recent tournaments in Miami and Monte Carlo and said on Friday that he will not feature at next week's Madrid Open, one of the last stops before the French Open.
"Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon," Djokovic, who has struggled with a shoulder issue, wrote in a post on X.
The 38-year-old Serb lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and fell to Jack Draper in the Indian Wells fourth round last month before pulling out of the Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury.
Struggling with the injury he told Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ at a EuroLeague basketball game in Madrid on Thursday that he was "struggling physically a little bit with an injury" while also being hopeful about his participation in the tournament.
As informed Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and pulled out of the Doha Open later that month due to fatigue.
He was also defeated by Jack Draper in the Indian Wells fourth round in March before skipping the Miami Open in the same month due to a right shoulder injury.
The former World No. 1 then skipped last week's Monte Carlo Masters before arriving in Spain to begin preparations for the Madrid Open April 22 to May 3.
Notably, the draw for the Madrid Open, where Djokovic is a three-time champion, will be held on Monday.
Additionally, Djokovic is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open (May 6 to May 17) in Rome before trying for a record 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, which begins on May 24.
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