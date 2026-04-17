Palace shares details of Duchess of Gloucester's royal duty

The royal family on Friday said the Duchess of Gloucester's visited Blackthorn, a charity supporting people with mental health conditions to recover, grow and develop.

Social media accounts of the royal family shared photos of the 79-year-old's pictures from the visit alongside a brief statement.

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"Earlier this week, The Duchess of Gloucester visited local charity @BlackthornTrust to find out more about the work they do to support those with mental and chronic physical health conditions," said the statement.

The statement added, "During the visit, Her Royal Highness heard first-hand how the organisation is supporting wellbeing across the community and met with service users who are benefiting from the charity’s programmes."

Meanwhile the charity also issued a statement on the Duchess's visit.

"We were delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Gloucester to @blackthorntrust yesterday as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations. During the visit Her Royal Highness met with service users who are benefitting from Blackthorn’s six-month mental health support programme, as well as staff and volunteers who deliver this vital work," said the organization in the statement posted on Instagram.







