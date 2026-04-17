Prince Harry, Meghan Markle no longer get calls answered by the Firm: ‘Rent-a-royals’
‘Rent-a-royals’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get dressed down in candid takedown over Australia trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been skewered in all respects, because of the way they are managing their ‘private’ tour of the Down Under, even though many consider it a faux royal tour.
One expert that really got candid about the entire thing is the host of YouTube’s ‘Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered’, Kinsey Schofield.
She spoke to Fox News Digital when delivering her verdict on the Sussexes’ choice of engagements, and the like.
In her eyes, this looks more like a “rent-a-royal tours” and “the palace is unhappy about these” because it ‘blatantly’ disregards the late queen’s very specific instruction that there can be no half-in, half-out for the Sussexes.
For those unversed, this comes from the couple’s initial plan of getting to manage their own finances but continuing with royal duties at the Queen’s behest, during her lifetime, however, as mentioned, that was quickly shot down during the Megxit negotiations.
Ms Schofield also didn’t end her breakdown there either, instead she said, “all they are doing in Australia is monetizing their titles and clinging to royal relevance, even though most of Prince Harry’s family refuse to take his phone calls.”
All in all, its become obvious to the US-based commentator that, “the purpose of the Australian tour is monetary, but it is also to look like royals because the world has rejected Harry and Meghan as reality stars and podcasters.”
And for the Sussexes “their relevance remains through their proximity to the British royal family. The royal family thinks it’s disrespectful.”
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