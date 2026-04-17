Photo: Brenda Song breaks down her character in 'Running Point'

Brenda Song has shared her two cents on her gig in Running Point.

During her latest chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the acting sensation reflected on landing a role in the new Netflix series

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Explaining that the project proved to be a "dream" project, she claimed that it was the collision of two of her passions.

The 38-year-old actress plays Ali Lee, a chief of staff, in the show in discussion.

She even admitted that the moment she heard the creative team behind the project, she was immediately sold.

"When I heard Mindy Kaling was doing an untitled basketball project starring Kate Hudson, I was like, 'What do I need to do? Do I need to give blood to be a part of this show? This is my dream.'"

Reportedly, her journey as a "hardcore" fan began in 1996, the year Kobe Bryant was drafted to the team, and she hasn't missed a beat since.

She addressed, "Kobe's the reason that I became a hardcore Lakers fan, and for those 20 years, I watched 82 games a year, I listened to it on the radio.”

Conclusively, she said, “They had to put a monitor under the Suite Life bleachers so I could watch it, because I would need to know what the score was. I loved it so much."