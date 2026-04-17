Celine Dion faces first major obstacle after announcing comeback
Celine Dion announced on her 58th birthday that she will perform ten nights at the 'Paris La Défense Arena'
Celine Dion is reportedly optimistic about her performance after receiving thousand of best wishes amid her ailment.
However, not everyone agrees with the notion that it is the right time for her returning to stage.
As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird’s loved ones are concerned that she is defying doctor's orders to make her long-dreamed-about comeback.
"Nobody can deny that Celine has made great progress these past couple of years, thanks largely to her positivity and determination," an insider said.
For those unversed, Dion has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022. While her progress has been described as "great," insiders have argued that the sheer physicality of a live show is a different beast entirely.
"But taking on this type of physical challenge is a step too far. A lot of people in her world are concerned, including her medical advisors.”
“And it's not just about her voice – there's so much physical exertion and just overall stress involved in getting ready for such a high-visibility undertaking."
This comes after another report mentioned that “people are thrilled that she’s moving back into performing."
Conclusively, they said, “She’s grateful for all the good wishes she’s getting.”
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