Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold back tears as royals meet survivors of Bondi Beach attack

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently got emotional and held back tears as the royal couple visited Australia´s Bondi Beach on Friday to meet survivors of last year´s mass shooting at the famed surf spot.

A father-and-son duo are accused of murdering 15 people last December in a shooting spree targeting a beachside festival.

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According to a report by the AFP, Harry and Meghan toured Bondi on the last day of their whistle-stop trip down under, walking the sand barefoot flanked by first responders from the Bondi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

They later spoke with community leaders and survivors of Australia´s worst mass shooting in three decades.

Photos showed the couple listening intently as they spoke to a survivor, who was shot multiple times while shielding his children.

Harry and Meghan have largely received a warm welcome in Australia, although some critics have questioned the use of taxpayer money to provide protection for the pair.

The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later relocated to North America after a bitter royal family rift.

They are raising their two young children in California, as Harry now seeks to repair relations with his father King Charles -- who remains the head of state in Australia.