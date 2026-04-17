Legend cyclist Eddy Merckx in ‘stable condition’ after successful surgery

Eddy Merckx, widely regarded as the greatest cyclist in history, underwent a successful surgical hip washout on Monday, a procedure intended to halt the infection that has lingered for weeks.

The operation, combined with antibiotic therapy, aims to reduce infection levels and stabilize his condition.

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“Now we have to wait and see, but in any case, he’s fine,” his son, Axel Merckx, explained after the procedure, in comments reported by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Hospitalization became necessary after the legendary “cannibal” again suffered complications from a hip infection detected at the start of this month. It adds to a lengthy medical process that began in December 2024, when he sustained a fracture after a bike crash in Hombeek.

Following that accident, the 80-year-old received a hip prosthesis, but the progression was not as expected. The implant failed to bond properly to the bone, forcing repeat surgeries and prolonging his recovery.

Since then, the five-time Tour de France winner has been in the operating theatre six times in hardly six months, with four different prostheses implanted.

All these procedures were performed under general anaesthesia, a very demanding process at his age but after the last operation, in September of last year, the situation appeared to have stabilised.

“But the process didn’t go as well as we hoped,” admitted Axel Merckx, explaining the need to step up treatment.

With the initial antibiotic course failing to deliver, the medical team opted for a more forceful solution. The procedure consisted of a surgical washout of the prosthesis, also under general anaesthesia, aimed at removing pus and infected tissue to tackle the bacterial infection.

“Everything went according to plan. He has moved from the intensive care unit to a regular room and, given the circumstances, he’s doing well,” his son assured.

“Now we have to wait and see if the washout has the desired effect,” he concluded, hoping his father, Eddy Merckx’s health improves further.