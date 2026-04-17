Charli XCX reveals shocking wedding detail

Charli XCX just confessed that she wears one of her wedding dresses "all the time."

The 33-year-old singer tied the knot with George Daniel in July last year and wore multiple gowns during their celebrations in London.

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She revealed that not only had she worn her after-party outfit on stage before the big day, she is going to "deconstruct" the look she sported for their second celebration in Sicily, two months later.

Speaking of the cream Saint Laurent ruffled jersey minidress she wore in London, Charli said in a video for Britain's Vogue magazine: “I always try and not think, ‘These are my pop star clothes and these are my daily clothes.’”

"It’s also how I feel about my wedding dress. I’m gonna wear that, like, loads of times,” the Brat singer admitted, adding, "The dress I wore to my afterparty, I literally wear it all the time.”

Referring to when she sang Cherry Blossom Girl with Air at the We Love Green festival in Paris a month before she got married, she revealed, "I wore it on stage in France with Air first before I got married in it. Why not? My husband rewears his suits all the time.”

For the star-studded wedding in Scopello, Sicily, Charli exchanged vows with the 1975 drummer again in a bias-cut ivory silk sheer chiffon slip gown with elongated train and she has plans for the Danielle Frankel creation.

"I'm going to wear that loads of times. I'm just going to deconstruct it and wear it in different ways. The dress I got married in has this undergarment piece with billowing material that you can attach or reattach,” Charli XCX said of her wedding dress that she would re-style and wear.