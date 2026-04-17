D4vd's lawyers issue joint statement following singer's shocking arrest

D4vd's lawyers are criticising LA authorities for detaining the singer without an indictment.

For those unversed, the 24-year-old singer was taken into custody on Thursday by the LAPD on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Advertisement

The 14-year-old girl was last seen alive a year ago, and her decomposed remains were found in his Tesla in September.

“Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail,” authorities shared in a statement.

As per the law enforcement department, the case will be "presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration."

Following D4vd's shocking arrest, the Here With Me crooner's attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter have issued a joint statement.

"Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," they said.

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence," the lawyers added in their statement provided to TMZ.