Justin Trudeau takes on Katy Perry’s inner circle privately: ‘His instinct is to protect not escalate’

Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada is currently facing an unprecedented issue in his love life, and it involves the accusations made by Ruby Rose against his leading lady Katy Perry.

News of this has been shared to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter and his source has admitted on his Naughty but Nice Substack that the whole thing is making him fume.

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According to the report, “He doesn’t believe the accusations — not for a second. He thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging.”

There are also reports that some in her inner circle are rattled but Trudeau is standing firm. Per the same insider, he’s decided not to question her but when it comes to support he’s chosen to defend her “privately — completely.”

So “you won’t see him doing interviews about this,” the insider made it clear. “He believes staying quiet is the smartest move right now.”

But that is not to say he’s not attempting to make those around them understand, because they say he’s telling friends “this doesn’t line up with the woman he knows. To him, it simply doesn’t add up.”

All in all, when it comes to their bond and relationship “this is a huge test, and he’s choosing loyalty.”

Moreover, at the same time “he understands how serious this is. But his instinct is to protect her, not escalate things publicly. He’s all in — just very, very quiet about it.”

For those still unversed, with the allegation, according to TMZ “the incident occurred at a licensed premises in the Central Business District.”

Rose also came forward herself, on Threads and says Perry “rubbed her disgusting va*** on my face” during their night out in a nightclub in Australia, only stopping once she was near vomiting.

However, Perry has since denied all this via her representative that spoke to the same outlet to reveal, “the allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.”

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”