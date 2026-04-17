Kristi Noem and husband faced mounting debt before political rise and recent scandals: report

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem reportedly accumulated millions in debt prior to their rise to national prominence. The 33rd governor of South Dakota was dismissed by President Donald Trump last month after Operation Metro Surge-ICE’s catastrophic crackdown in Minneapolis- left two American citizens dead. According to the New York Times, federal financial disclosure filed by the dismissed secretary show the couple listed debts ranging from $2.6 million to $3.25 million as of 2020.

This debt was amassed from six loans, five of which were taken out to support Bryon Noem’s insurance and car wash businesses between 2015 and 2022. After serving as a rancher, congresswoman, and Governor of South Dakota Noem was initially considered a top contender for Donald Trump’s vice presidency.

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Her reputation took a major hit after her 2024 memoir, No Going Back, revealed she had shot her own puppy-an anecdote that drew widespread public backlash. Despite the memoir scandal, she was confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary. However, her 13-month tenure ended in disaster following a violent crackdown on illegal immigration. Opposition to ICE operations in Democrat-led cities peaked when federal agents shot and killed two protesters in Minneapolis.

Noem falsely labeled the victims "domestic terrorists", refusing to apologize even after video evidence contradicted her claims. White facing constant chaos and the President’s displeasure, Noem was ousted from DHS on March 5 and demoted to Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, an alleged extramarital affair occurred between Noem and her advisor, Corey Lewandowski; both parties denied the claims. The Daily Mail exposed Bryon Noem’s involvement in a niche fetish scene, alleging he sent thousands of dollars to sex workers and shared compromising photos of himself. While Noem reportedly felt betrayed by the President, DHS staff were described as “crying out of happiness” upon her departure. Former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin was quickly sworn in to take over her role at the Department of Homeland Security.