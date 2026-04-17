Sandra Bullock reacts to AI-generated 'Practical Magic 2' trailer

Sandra Bullock is encouraging Hollywood to learn artificial intelligence, saying the industry should keep a "lean" towards new technology.

The 61-year-old actress made the unexpected statement while reacting to fans’ AI-generated trailers for Practical Magic 2.

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“Well, there could be worse with my image. Sorry,” Sandra joked at the CNBC Changemakers Summit.

“But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend," she continued.

The Ocean's 8 actress added, “we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. I do feel that there’s a place for it."

At the event, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Co-Chair Pam Abdy also shared her thoughts on the AI-generated trailers for Practical Magic 2.

"We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. I do feel that there's a place for it," she said.

"I know it's not great, but its also exciting. Because that means that there's a desire for it and that means that people want to come and play with the movie," added Pam.

For those unversed, Sandra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Practical Magic 2, alongside Nicole Kidman. The highly anticipated film is set to be released in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

In addition to Sandra and Nicole, Practical Magic 2 also stars Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.