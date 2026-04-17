Macklin Celebrini matches Joe Thornton record as Sharks rookie shines in final game of the season

Macklin Celebrini has tied the San Jose Sharks franchise record for points in a single season, matching a milestone set by Joe Thornton.

Entering the final game of the season with 112 points Celebrini needed just two more to equal Thornton’s long-standing record of 114.

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He reached the mark early in the game, first recording a secondary assist on the Sharks’ opening goal.

Later in the period, Celebrini assisted again, setting up Will Smith to give San Jose a 2-1 lead and bring his total to 114 points.

Thornton’s record season also came in his second year with the the Sharks, although he had previously played for the Boston Bruins before joining San Jose.

Celebrini now has 44 goals and 70 assists in 82 games, underlining his swift rise in the league.

His breakout season has positioned him as one of the league’s brightest young talents and a key figure for the Sharks’ future.