Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to renounce City of London's highest honour

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been urged to renounce Freedom of the City, a high honorary award bestowed by a local council upon respected individuals or military units for exceptional service, or to distinguished visitors.

The demand was made by the elected members of the City of London Corporation in a letter to the former Duke of York, according to GB News.

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The former prince received his honour in 2012, but the corporation has no mechanism in place to remove it once it has been bestowed on a member.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is therefore being asked to renounce the honour voluntarily.

A spokesman said: “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a Freeman and constitutes a legal right.

“Applications via patrimony are not considered or endorsed by our elected Members, and there is no effective legal mechanism to remove this type of Freedom.

“Elected Members have today agreed to write to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, inviting him to formally relinquish the Freedom.

“They will consider the response received, if any, at a future meeting and determine what action may be taken.”