Photo: Britney Spears' eager to get better with support post DUI arrest

Britney Spears reportedly is facing one of her most challenging periods yet.

For those unversed, Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County, California on the evening of 4 March on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

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She was sent to hospital to test her blood alcohol content before being booked and released the following morning.

In the wake of the arrest, her manager, Cade Hudson, has addressed the situation with a mix of accountability and hope for a turning point, as per the latest report of RadarOnline.com.

Reportedly, he hopes the bust is "the first step in long overdue change."

He added, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law.”

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has recently checked herself into rehab on her own after the DUI arrest last month, but her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, reportedly played a key role behind her decision.