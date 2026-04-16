Photo: Britney Spears darkest fears laid bare post DUI arrest

Britney Spears is reportedly fearful of her dad taking over her life again.

As fans will know, Jamie Spears controlled his eldest daughter’s conservatorship for 13 years until a Los Angeles court terminated the arrangement in November 2021.

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Shedding light on this dark period of her life, she has previously spoken her heart about the justice that was handed in her 13-conservatorship battle.

“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!!” Spears said in her social media post from 2024.

“The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!”

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here!!!” she remarked.

However, according to a RadarOnline.com insider, the 73-year-old dad want to make amends for his past mistakes.

The source established that he "doesn't want to remain disconnected from his daughter" anymore.

"He wants the chance to be able to talk with her and find some middle ground," a confidante said.

Despite the olive branch, for Britney, the mere suggestion of a reunion is reportedly triggering a decline in her emotional well-being.

"There is long-term hatred and loathing that may never be overcome,” they added.

“Jamie puts Britney on edge, and her moods get deeply dark around the prospect of him being in her life ... despite efforts by people for some reunion."