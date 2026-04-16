Google’s Gemini AI App hits Mac: New features and what to expect

Google has officially expanded its AI ecosystem with the launch of a dedicated Gemini app for macOS, marking a significant move in how Mac users interact with artificial intelligence. Users can summon Gemini from anywhere on their desktop using the Option+ Space keyboard shortcut, which opens a floating chat bubble. This eliminates the need to switch windows or use a browser. The application features a Share Window option; once granted system accessibility permissions, Gemini can see and analyse the content of any open window-whether its a web page, a document or a video-to provide specific assistance.

The Mac app includes full support for Google’s newest creative models: Nano Banana for high-fidelity image generations and Veo for natively generated video. Google describes the macOS app as the first step in a larger roadmap to create a personal and proactive desktop assistant. This launch signals a direct move to compete with integrated AI solutions from Apple and Microsoft, with more features expected in the coming months. Ultimately, this update turns Gemini from a website into a core part of the macOS operating system, allowing it to act as a second set of eyes on your work.

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Gemini for Mac is free to download and use, though Google offers tiered subscription plans: Google AI Plus for $7.99 per month, Google AI Pro for $19.99 per month, and Google AI Ultra for $24.99 per month.